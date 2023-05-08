Ghana Premier League title race heats up with four matches to go

Medeama SC increased the pressure on Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League by defeating Bechem United 2-1 on Monday afternoon.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit's victory has blown the title race wide open, with just four matches remaining.

Under the leadership of Evans Adotey, Medeama SC have been unstoppable in the second round of the Ghana Premier League, closing the gap on Aduana Stars.

Monday's win leaves them just two points behind the league leaders, who were held to a goalless draw against Karela United in the day's other game.

Aduana Stars now holds a slim two-point lead at the top of the league table, with Medeama SC in hot pursuit.

However, Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea, currently in third and fourth place respectively, also remain contenders.

All four teams have the opportunity to earn enough points in the remaining fixtures and challenge for the league title.

The Ghana Premier League has been an exciting and closely fought season, with the title race featuring twists and turns.

Fans eagerly anticipate the remaining matches, which promise to deliver drama and excitement.