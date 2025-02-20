Ghana Premier League to resume on March 1 after suspension - Report

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume on March 1 according to a report by Happy FM.

The country's topflight has been suspended following the tragic death of Kotoko fan, Francis Frimpong also known as Nana Pooley.

Pooley was stabbed to death at the Nana Kronmansah Park during the Matchday 19 fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre.

This unfortunate incident led to the postponement of the Matchday 20 game last weekend.

Following the suspension of the Premier League, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) engaged the clubs and CEOs on how safety at the various venues will be improved.

After the meeting, the GFA has released enhanced and improved safety and matchday protocols which the clubs must abide by.

Clubs will be fined and suffer home ban should they fail to ensure the protocols are enforced.

With the FA Cup Round of 16 games scheduled to resume this weekend, Happy FM has reported that the second half of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League will resume on March 1.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko, who resumed training on Wednesday has indicated that they will not compete in any official competition until justice is served.

Brimah, who has been identified as the killer of Nana Pooley is on the run.