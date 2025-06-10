Ghana Premier League topscorer Stephen Amankona set to stay at Berekum Chelsea

Berekum Chelsea attacker Stephen Amankona is expected to stay at the club ahead of the new campaign despite his Ghana Premier League goal king exploits.

Amankona retained the Ghana Premier League Golden Boot, finishing the 2024/25 season as the league’s top scorer with 15 goals.

The 25-year-old forward edged out Asante Kotoko’s Albert Amoah, who ended the campaign with 12 goals. Although Amankona fell four goals short of his tally last season, when he claimed the award with 19 goals, his consistency in front of goal once again stood out.

Chelsea are exploring a move for the attacker, however, Amankona could stay at the club should a move fell through this summer.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak remain interested in the highly-rated Berekum Chelsea as they seeks to bolster their attack for the new season.

Amankona made a return to Chelsea before the start of the 2023/24 football season and has since established himself as a key member of the team, racking up crucial goals for the club.

His back-to-back goal king is a testament to his qualities as prolific striker in the Ghanaian top-flight. For now, the prolific striker continues to bask in another well-earned individual honour after another fine campaign in Berekum Chelsea colours.