"Ghana Premier League venues are death traps" – MP Isaac Adongo calls for urgent safety reforms

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has labeled the match venues in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) as “death traps,” urging immediate enhancements in safety measures.

His comments came during a parliamentary session, prompted by the tragic stabbing of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis “Nana Pooley” Frimpong at a match in Nsoatre earlier in February.

Frimpong lost his life during Kotoko's Week 19 encounter against Nsoatreman, raising serious concerns about the safety conditions at GPL venues.

"I was very sad to hear my colleague mention that they were struggling to get very simple first aid. We don't have ambulances,” Isaac said on the floor of Parliament.

"You have no business playing football in such a field. That is a death trap, but we go there, and nothing happens, so we think that is a football field - no,” he added.

"What was the police situation at the football field? Where were the police? What was the security requirement that was supposed to be upheld in the stadium?” he questioned.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Premier League remains suspended while investigations are ongoing.

The Ghana Football Association has announced new Matchday Safety and Security Protocols, introducing a Safety Officer and CCTV installations, with penalties for non-compliance.