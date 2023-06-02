2022/23 Ghana Premier League: Week 33 Match Preview - King Faisal vs. Legon Cities

King Faisal's fate in the relegation battle could be sealed on Saturday, June 3 2023 when they host Legon Cities at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The Insha Allah Boys' are currently in the danger as they sit 17th on the league standings with 39 points. This penultimate match is a must win if they want to give themselves any glimmer of hope. Even if they win on Saturday, they would hope other clubs engaged in the relegation battle lose their matches.

Legon Cities are 11th on the league standings with 43 points and their safety is not a foregone conclusion. Faisal would have wished The Royals didn't visit Abrankese at this time as Maxwell Konadu's side have lost just two of their last seven games, and their latest win was over Hearts of Oak last weekend.

The visitors would want to maintain their spot in the top flight with a victory to approach their last game with calmer nerves.

However you slice it this is going to be a nail-biting encounter for fans of both teams to watch.