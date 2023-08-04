Ghana Premier League's low patronage linked to e-ticketing, says Kotoko legend

Sarfo Gyamfi, a revered figure in the history of Asante Kotoko, has pointed out e-ticketing as a significant factor contributing to the dwindling attendance at Ghana Premier League matches.

The league, which suffered from poor stadium turnouts in the recent season, has seen a decline in spectatorship, and Gyamfi believes the shift to electronic ticketing has played a role in deterring fans from attending matches.

The former Ghana international highlighted that not everyone is familiar with the e-ticketing platform, leading to a decreased turnout of spectators who may be unsure of how to purchase tickets electronically. He emphasized the need for a hybrid system that would provide an option for fans to buy tickets at the gates, as was the practice in the past.

Gyamfi stated, "Not all people are educated so they find it difficult to buy the e-tickets. If they don't get people to assist them in buying the tickets, they won't show up for the game. The only thing is, at least there must be an option to buy the tickets manually. When we do both together, it will help the football. So, I will plead with the authorities to combine both media."

He further pointed out that since the implementation of e-ticketing, the overall attendance at matches has seen a significant decline. Gyamfi's concerns were echoed by other fans who have expressed reluctance to attend matches due to the shift to e-ticketing.

The call for a combination of both digital and manual ticketing systems has gained traction as a potential solution to address the issue of low patronage. The introduction of e-ticketing aimed to streamline the ticketing process and enhance the fan experience, but concerns have arisen over accessibility and familiarity, particularly among those who are not accustomed to digital platforms.