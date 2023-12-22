Ghana President Akufo-Addo questions Black Stars’ lack of success despite talent

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his confusion and disappointment over Ghana's poor performance in recent tournaments, despite the country's wealth of talent.

Black Stars have failed to advance beyond the group stages in the last two major competitions, facing first-round eliminations at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions have also not won a trophy in four decades, with their last trophy coming in 1982 when they won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Libya.

During a meeting with the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of adequate preparation for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, which will kick off on January 13, 2024.

"As an avid football fan, I am very much aware of the challenges that confront us, as results have not been good in recent games. But you can count on me for the necessary support," he assured.

But then questioned why Ghana, with an abundance of talented players, have not been able to achieve better results in tournaments.

"We have some very good talents scattered across the globe, so I don’t understand why we shouldn’t perform in tournaments," he said.

Akufo-Addo's comments come as the Black Stars prepare to face off against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the group stage of AFCON.

The team's recent performances have sparked concern among fans and critics alike, and the President's remarks reflect the high expectations placed on the team to deliver a strong showing in the upcoming tournament.