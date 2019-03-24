Ghana president Akufo Addo tasks Black Stars to win 2019 AFCON after topping Group in qualifiers

Ghana president Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has lauded the Black Stars for achieving their first target of topping Group F in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This follows Saturday's difficult 1-0 win over Kenya at home thanks to a late strike from Caleb Ekuban.

The Head of State is now charging the national team to set sights on winning the ultimate in Egypt this June.

''Warm congratulations to the players, coach Kwasi Appiah and his technical team, and the management team of the senior national football team, the Black Stars, on Saturday’s victory over Kenya,'' a statement in his Instagram page read.

''Phase 1 of the project, i.e. topping their AFCON qualifying group, has been realised. Now on to phase 2, that is winning the next AFCON tournament in Egypt.

''I am confident we can make it, if we work at it. God bless the Black Stars.''