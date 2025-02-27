Ghana President John Mahama announces plans for comprehensive sports policy

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined plans to develop a national sports policy to guide the administration of sports in Ghana.

Speaking during his first State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Mahama emphasized his government's commitment to improving sports infrastructure and ensuring sustainable development through policy reforms.

“Recent years have unveiled the depressing structural deficiencies in administration, funding, infrastructure, and talent development," he said.

“Immediate and comprehensive reforms are imperative to reclaim our rightful place on the global sports stage. We will develop a comprehensive national sports policy to align with international norms.

“This policy will be accompanied by an exhaustive review of the Sports Act of 2016, that is Act 934, and the rigorous enforcement of the sports regulations 2023 LI 2477,” he added.

The Sports Ministry’s budget allocation for 2025 will be announced when the national budget is presented to Parliament on March 11.