Ghana President John Mahama demands transparency in Black Stars’ budget

Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to transparency in sports funding, insisting that all budgets allocated for national teams must be made public.

During his State of the Nation Address, Mahama emphasized that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) must disclose the Black Stars' budget, as it involves taxpayers' money.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday, March 21, at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Madagascar for another crucial qualifier on Monday, March 24.

“Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars - now a pale shadow of their former glory - will be in action. I have instructed the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the GFA accountable, particularly regarding the team’s budget. There will be no secrecy in how much the government spends on the national team. The budget presented by the FA and other associations must be made public, as it is taxpayers’ money,” Mahama stated.

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and are now hoping to redeem itself by securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.