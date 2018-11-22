Ghana President Nana Addo urges Black Stars to win Nations Cup after 36-years

Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo has urged the Black Stars to end the country's 36-year wait for an African crown.

The four-time African champions are without an African title since they last won the cup in 1982.

The Black Stars have impressed in the last five attempts without landing the ultimate.

But Ghanaian leader Nana Akufo Addo is urging the current generation to end the elusive crown.

“It been a long time we won the AFCON trophy," he told the playing body in Ethiopia

“We won our last AFCON trophy in 1982 so let us all try and do what we can to bring the trophy home and I know we can do that.

“Kwesi Appiah is one of the famous coaches around so I wish you all good luck and always remember to hold up the flag of Ghana.”