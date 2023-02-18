Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo mourns Christian Atsu after tragic death

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid a glowing tribute to Christian Atsu following the news of the player's demise.

Atsu tragically lost his life after being trapped under rubble for 12 days following a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The former Ghana player was confirmed death after his body was pulled out of wreckage in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"I extend sincere, heartfelt condolences to the widow, children and family of our fellow Ghanaian, Christian Atsu, on the sad news of his death. Ghana football has lost one of its finest personnel and ambassadors, one who will be difficult to replace. He’ll be sorely missed," wrote the President on social media,

"May his soul rest in the Bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!," he added.

Atsu's last contribution in football was scoring the winner in Hatayspor's game against Kasimpasa on February 5, 2023.