Ghana president Nana to host Black Stars to AFCON farewell dinner tonight

Ghana president Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host the Black Stars to a farewell dinner on Thursday, 30 May, 2019 before the team flies out to Dubai for pre-Africa Cup of Nations camping.

The head of state will interact with the 29 players named in the provisional squad for the training camp.

The technical and management teams are expected to show up at the event.

Nana Addo is expected to use the opportunity to talk to Asamoah Gyan, now appointed General Captain, and newly-installed Black Stars captain Andre Ayew.

He will task the two players to nib their differences and remain united to end Ghana's long wait for a continental title since 1982.

Ghana are scheduled to play two pre-tournament friendlies against Namibia and South Africa in the Gulf country.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon in Group F at the tournament.