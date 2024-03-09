Ghana promises unforgettable 2023 African Games experience

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif on Friday evening assured the rest of Africa that Ghana is committed to delivering an unforgettable competition at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Games.

Ghana is hosting the 13th edition of the African Games, with 53 other countries participating.

This marks the first time the competition is being held in Ghana. Despite the Games starting earlier this week, the opening ceremony occurred at the University of Ghana Stadium.

During the ceremony, the Minister stated, "Today, thanks to the 13th African Games, courtesy of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana can boast of the finest multi-sporting discipline facilities in the sub-region."

"These facilities will continue to be useful not only to Ghana but to the entire sub-region for training and competition purposes."

"This is a unique opportunity for Ghana and we are privileged and ready to deliver unforgettable games for Africa and the rest of the world."

The games will proceed on Saturday, March 9, with swimming among various other sports beginning.