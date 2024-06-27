GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana prospect Aaron Seydel opens up on challenges of growing between two cultures

Published on: 27 June 2024
INGOLSTADT, GERMANY - JANUARY 22: Aaron Seydel of SV Darmstadt 98 

German-born Ghanaian forward, Aaron Seydel has disclosed the challenges of growing up between two cultures as a footballer. 

The former SV Darmstadt forward is set to switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars of Ghana at the senior level, having represented Germany at the youth level.

Although he is sure of his decision, the 28-year-old admits it is not easy navigating around both cultures as a player.

"It's a challenge, growing up between two cultures and I think it is important to integrate both of them into you. German football is very strict, there is a scheme you have to fit into and they are very ruthless about it," he told 3 Sports.

"If you don't play along the routes, you will get kicked out quickly," he added.

Seydel enjoyed a decent campaign in the Bundesliga last season, making 16 appearances for Darmstadt and scoring a goal for the club as they suffered relegation.

Meanwhile, several German-born players including Stephan Ambrosius, Braydon Manu and Ransford Yeboah-Konigsdorffer switched nationalities to play for the Black Stars in recent times.

