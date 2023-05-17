Ghana prospect Jeremie Frimpong snubbed by Ronald Koeman again ahead of Nations League semis

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Jeremie Frimpong has been left out of the Netherlands squad for June's European Nations League semi-final against Croatia.

The new Dutch manager Ronaldo Koeman has named a 32-man list for the upcoming game, leaving the in-form Bayer Levekusen right-back out of his team.

This is the second time successive time that the former Barcelona manager has not named the youngster in his squad.

Frimpong remains eligible to represent Ghana due to his parents heritage.

He is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the European giants.

The winner of the game between Croatia and the Netherlands will face the victor in the match between Spain and Italy.

Meanwhile, another player of Ghanaian descent, Brian Brobbey has been invited by Koeman.

Frimpong is enjoying a good campaign in Germany and was even nominated for the Player of the Month award in April.

He is expected to feature when Leverkusen host Roma in the semi-final of the Europa Cup on Thursday.

The former Celtic player has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Below is the full squad: