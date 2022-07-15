"Ghana qualified by accident"- Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro

Nigeria's new coach Jose Peseiro has taken a swipe at the Black Stars of Ghana, claiming the four times African Champions qualified for the 2022 World Cup by accident.

According to the Portuguese gaffer, the Super Eagles should have qualified ahead of Ghana because of the quality of his team.

Peseiro took over as head coach after interim manager Augustine Eguaveon supervised the World Cup playoffs against Ghana.

“I have a team with players who play in England, Italy, France, Spain, but unfortunately they didn’t beat Ghana to go to the World Cup," he said as quoted by Pulse Nigeria.

“But I think it was an accident, I think Nigeria is better than Ghana," he added.

Thomas Partey's goal in Abuja helped Ghana qualify via the away goal rule as Ghana made a return to the global showpiece.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H alongside Porugal, South Korea and Uruguay.