Ghana receive boost ahead of AFCON 2023 with arrival of Mohammed Kudus

Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has finally joined the Black Stars team in Kumasi ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

His arrival was highly anticipated, but it was accompanied by a physiotherapist assigned by West Ham, as Kudus is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old player experienced tightness in his hamstring after West Ham's victory over Arsenal on December 28, and the club promptly assessed the injury and informed the Ghana Football Association (GFA). This led to Kudus's delayed arrival in Ghana, as he required an additional 5-6 days of rest before joining his teammates.

Despite the setback, Kudus is eager to make his debut in the competition for the Black Stars, having missed the 2021 AFCON due to a rib fracture.

The physiotherapist accompanying him is expected to collaborate closely with the Black Stars medical team to ensure that Kudus regains full fitness before representing Ghana in the tournament.

Kudus has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for West Ham after his summer move from Ajax for over 40 million euros. His arrival provides a significant boost to the Black Stars, and fans are excited to see him in action.

The Black Stars are set to depart for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, and Kudus's availability for the team's opening game against Cape Verde on Sunday remains uncertain. However, with the support of his physiotherapist and the Black Stars medical team, Kudus is expected to make a full recovery and contribute to the team's success in the tournament.