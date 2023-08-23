Ghana recieve injury boost as Kamaldeen Sulemana returns to training

Ghana have received a major injury boost ahead of their crucial fixture against the Central African Republic as winger Kamaldeen Sulemana makes a return from injury

The Black Stars will soon begin preparations for the clash in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as they aim to avoid defeat in order to make it to the tournament which will be held next year in Ivory Coast. and Hughton the coach is expected to name his squad in the coming days.

Sulemana, who sustained a muscle injury a few weeks ago, was questionable, which constrained Hughton's options as he appears to be announcing his lineup for the match soon.

The 21-year-old has thankfully started training again with Southampton and is expected to be ready for forthcoming matches for both club and country.

After a tough eight-month with the Saints, Suelmana is determined to find his feet with the English side following his move from Rennes in January.

His future with the club remains undecided following the club's demotion from the Premier League last season but the pacey winger has already garnered interest from other clubs and his injury was the stumbling block to a possible departure.

With his contract running until 2027, he is however open to staying at the club and helping them achieve their goals as stated a few months ago in an interview.