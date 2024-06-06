Ghana records first competitive away win in two years with victory over Mali in World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana secured a crucial 2-1 away victory against the Eagles of Mali in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on matchday three.

This win marks Ghana's first competitive away victory since 2022, when they defeated Zimbabwe in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in South Africa. It also breaks a 10-match winless streak across all competitions.

Following a disappointing 1-0 loss to Comoros, Ghana needed at least a draw to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Under the guidance of Coach Otto Addo, who was in charge for his first competitive game, the team now has six points out of nine after three matches, revitalizing their qualification prospects.

In a thrilling match on Thursday in Bamako, Ghana emerged victorious for the first time in 2024, stunning Mali in matchday three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications.

The Black Stars displayed great resilience, coming from behind to secure a crucial 2-1 win over the Malian Eagles at the Stade du Mars.

Mali had taken the lead just before half-time with a goal from Kamory Doumbia, capitalizing on a defensive error from Ghana.

However, the Black Stars' manager, Otto Addo, made some strategic changes in the second half that proved effective.

Youngster Ernest Nuamah equalized with a header from a well-placed cross by Salis Abdul Samed. Then, in stoppage-time, Jordan Ayew, of Crystal Palace, became the hero of the match, scoring the winning goal after coming on as a substitute.

Prior to the equalizer, Bournemouth's Antoine Selorm Semenyo had missed several scoring opportunities, reflecting Ghana's initial struggles in the game.

The victory not only ends a prolonged period without an away win but also sets the Black Stars on a promising path toward qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Coach Otto Addo's successful debut in competitive play has given fans renewed hope and confidence in the team's potential.