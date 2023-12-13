Ghana referees chief Alex Kotey to oversee CAF Confederation Cup match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ghana referees manager Alex Kotey Neequaye as Referee Assessor for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup game between Club Africain from Tunisia and Nigeria’s Rivers United.

The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Stade Olympique de R in Tunis, Tunisia.

Neequaye, who has extensive experience in refereeing and referee assessment, will be responsible for evaluating the performance of the referee and assistants during the match. His appointment is seen as a recognition of his expertise and dedication to the development of football in Africa.

The match will be officiated by Mahmood Ali Mahmood Ismail from Sudan, who will serve as the centre referee. He will be assisted by Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim and Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed, both from Sudan and Djibouti, respectively. Sabri Mohamed Fadul from Sudan will act as the fourth official.

Jean Marie Koyakobo from the Central African Republic has been appointed as the match commissioner, while Hossameldien Abdelhamied Mohamed Aboelfetouh Elzanaty from Egypt will serve as the general coordinator. Brahim Dao from Mauritania will be responsible for security arrangements.

The game promises to be an exciting encounter between two strong teams, with Club Africain looking to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition. Rivers United, on the other hand, will be hoping to cause an upset and advance to the next round.

The group also features Ghanaian side Dreams FC, who have won the same points (6) as Club African and Rivers United after three games.