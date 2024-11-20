Ghana risks further embarrassment if Otto Addo is retained – Kim Grant

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant believes there is more embarrassment coming if Otto Addo is retained as Black Stars head coach.

The former Ghana international wants Addo sacked after he failed to qualify Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 21 years.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F without winning a single game and lost at home to Angola and Niger.

“Coaches in the past were dismissed for far less, yet this current technical staff is being shielded by an inner circle, even after this disastrous AFCON qualification campaign,” Grant wrote on Facebook.

“The narrative to retain them for the World Cup qualifiers is outrageous and risks further embarrassment. It’s time to stop protecting mediocrity, banish egos, and demand accountability.

“We see square pegs in round holes, wasting talent and failing to maximize potential on the pitch.”

The GFA Executive Council met on Wednesday to deliberate Ghana’s poor performance in the AFCON Qualifiers.