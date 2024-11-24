Ghana Schools U15 Girls clinch WAFU B African Schools Football Championship title in Niger

Ghana Schools U15 Girls won the WAFU B African Schools Football Championship title after beating Benin 1-0 in an entertaining final on Saturday.

The four-day youth football competition was hosted at Niger's FeniFoot Technical Centre in Niamey where learners showcased their talent against their peers.

The Ghanaian teenage girls overcame their neighbours to complete a sweep at the Championship. Daniela Abass scored the decisive goal in the second half to deliver victory for Ghana.

The girls U15 title was hotly contested, with fierce competition from Benin, Cote D'voire, Niger and Burkina Faso. In the end, it was Ghana who emerged victorious, cementing their place as the champions of the WAFU B qualifiers.

In addition to providing a unique platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and compete internationally, WAFU B also conducted safeguarding protocols for learners as part of the competition’s core values.

A total of six WAFU B nations participated in both the boys and girls divisions of the tournament, where Ghana have been crowned champions of the zone in the Girls Division and secured a place at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals set to take place in 2025.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship is in line with CAF’s indicated intent to develop successive generations of African football stars from the grassroots stage so as to provide them with a strong foundation for potential success in the foreseeable future.

The CAF African Schools Football Champions is a first of its kind in world football, with the innovative youth football competition reaching over 800 000 thousand young African boys and girls in its third season.