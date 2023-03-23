Ghana secure first win in 2023 as Chris Hughton enjoy winning start

Ghana opened its 2023 account with a win against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match day four at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

It was the first win for the Black Stars since the 2022 World Cup defeat to Uruguay in December 2022.

Antoine Semenyo's last-gasp winner ensured the Black Stars returned to winning ways under new coach Chris Hughton.

It was also the first win for the former Brighton and Nottingham manager who was appointed in February.

The Black Stars played in front of a packed 40,000 fans in Kumasi.

In the game, Palancas Negras proved difficult opponents for the Black Stars in front of their home fans in Kumasi.

The Black Stars of Ghana are edging close to qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions secured a hard-fought victory over Angola in Kumasi to open a three-point lead on second place Central African Republic.

A win in Luanda will mean the Black Stars pick one of the tickets to Ivory Coast with ten points and two games remaining.

Semenyo netted the winner late in Kumasi as the Black Stars secured all three points in an important home game.

The team was not entirely convincing but produced a solid defensive play to stop the Palancas Negras from causing trouble for the Black Stars.

Coach Chris Hughton's second-half changes made the difference with Osman Bukari and Semenyo creating chances and forcing Angola to make mistakes.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Monday for the second leg of the double-header, knowing a win will seal early qualification.