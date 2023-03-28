Ghana secure qualification to U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

Ghana U23 team sealed their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after eliminating their Algerian counterparts on a 2-1 aggregate over two legs.

The Black Meteors secured their qualification for the U23 tournament after recording a deserving 1-0 victory in the second leg of the final round at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday.

Sporting Lisbon youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored the only goal of the game to send the Black Meteors through as early as the 12th minute after heading home a cross from Ernest Nuamah.

The duo combined to get the goal for Ghana in the first leg, which ended 1-1 at the 19 May 1956 stadium in Annaba a few days ago.

This year's U23 Africa Cup of Nations will be the 4th edition of the quadrennial African international football tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco between June 24 and July 8, 2023

The top 3 teams of this edition of the tournament will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympic men's football tournament in Paris.

The 4th-placed team will play against an Asian opposition in a playoff to decide the final slot at the Olympics in Paris next year.

In the last edition in 2019, held in Egypt, the Black Meteors finished in the fourth position after losing on penalties to South Africa to miss out on a qualification to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.