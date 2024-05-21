Ghana secure semi-final spot in U-17 WAFU Championship with win over Benin

Black Starlets have advanced to the semi-finals of the U-17 WAFU Championship after a decisive 2-0 victory over Benin in their final group game on Tuesday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

First-half goals from Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga secured the win for Laryea Kingston's side. The team started the game with confidence, maintaining possession and creating numerous opportunities.

In the 19th minute, Mark Mensah broke the deadlock by shrugging off a challenge from a Benin defender and skillfully chipping the ball over goalkeeper Mohamed Katchkolo.

Just three minutes later, the Starlets doubled their lead. A well-executed passing sequence involving ten passes culminated in Theophilus Ayamga driving the ball hard and low into the net from outside the box.

Despite Benin's efforts in the second half, Ghana managed to preserve their lead and secure the win. This victory marks the second consecutive win for the Starlets, following their 5-1 triumph over the Ivory Coast in their opening game.

With this win, the Black Starlets are just one victory away from qualifying for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2017.

They will know their semi-final opponent when Group B concludes on Wednesday, May 22.