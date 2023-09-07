Ghana seek Africa Cup of Nations qualification against CAR

Black Stars, are on the cusp of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification as they prepare to face Central African Republic (CAR) in a crucial match.

The encounter, scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, carries significant weight for both teams.

The Black Stars, four-time African champions, currently top Group E with 9 points and are in a strong position to secure their ticket to the AFCON tournament to be held in neighbouring Ivory Coast. A draw in this match would be sufficient for Ghana to secure their 24th appearance in the prestigious competition.

However, the Central African Republic are not to be underestimated. They sit third in the qualification table, just two points behind Ghana, making this showdown a pivotal one. CAR know that a victory against the Black Stars would propel them to the tournament, causing an upset in the qualification campaign.

Speaking ahead of the match, Black Stars' head coach, Chris Hughton, emphasised the significance of the encounter. He stressed that the Black Stars were well aware of what this game means to the nation and the importance of maintaining their impressive record at the Baba Yara Stadium. Ghana have not lost a game in Kumasi since February 6, 2000, a record they aim to preserve.

Hughton acknowledged the challenges posed by missing key players due to injuries, including Joseph Paintsil, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and others. However, he remained confident in the squad's depth and balance, which combines experienced players with talented youth.

The match promises to be a thrilling battle as Ghana seek to secure their qualification and maintain its strong home record. CAR, under the leadership of their coach Raoul Savoy, are determined to cause an upset and secure their own place in the AFCON tournament.