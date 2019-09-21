Ghana seeks revenge over Burkina Faso in CHAN qualifier

Black Stars B will be looking to revenge the 2-1 defeat they suffered in the hands of Burkina Faso two years ago in Kumasi

Ghana will host Burkina Faso in this year’s CHAN qualifier which comes off on Sunday September 21 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana were eliminated by Burkina Faso in the qualifiers in the last tournament thus this presents another opportunity for the Black Stars B to get revenge over the Burkinabes.

Ghana has missed out on the two previous editions of the tournament in 2016 hosted by Rwanda and 2018 in Morocco.

The current team is mostly dominated by players from Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak .

The team after the first leg game will be heading to the WAFU Championship to be staged in Senegal to defend the title which they won two years ago.

Ghana will retain the title if they are able to win it for the third time

Below is the final 23-man squad for the Black Stars B squad:

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Eric OforiAntwi, Isaac Hagan

Defenders: Fatawu Mohammed, Patrick Yeboah, Ibrahim Moro, Alhassan Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Habib Mohammed, Ali Ouattara

Midfielders: Justice Blay, James Akaminko, AppiahMaccarthy, Augustine Okrah, Abdul Manaf, Abdul LatifAnabila, Benjamin Afutu, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Christopher Nettey, Emmanuel Ocran

Strikers: Diawusie Taylor, Richard Arthur, OpokuAgyeman, ShafiuMumuni, Joseph Esso