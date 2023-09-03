GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana sensation Ernest Nuamah makes Lyon squad list to face PSG tonight

Published on: 03 September 2023
Ghana sensation Ernest Nuamah has been included in Olympique Lyon squad to face Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday evening.

The 19-year-old winger could make his debut for Lyon at the Groupama Stadium tonight after making Laurent Blanc's squad list for the match.

Nuamah completed a blockbuster move to the French Ligue 1 from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland three days ago.

The highly-rated teenager smashed the transfer record of the Danish football with his move as Lyon are paying staggering s €30 million to Nordsjaelland for the young talent.

This landmark transfer fee nearly doubles the previous Danish record of €17 million, which Rennes paid for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Here is Lyon's match squad to face Paris Saint Germain tonight:

