Ghana sensation Mohammed Kudus in the running for 2023 CAF Player of the Year award

Ghana football sensation Mohammed Kudus has secured a nomination for the highly coveted 2023 CAF Player of the Year award.

This recognition follows his outstanding performances both at the club and international levels.

Kudus, a 23-year-old playmaker, is among the two distinguished Ghanaian athletes vying for this prestigious honour.

The grand event is set to take place on December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Kudus garnered global attention as Ghana's standout talent during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he showcased his exceptional skills.

He managed to score two goals and provide one assist in matches against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Additionally, Kudus had a remarkable campaign with the Dutch giants Ajax in the previous season, recording an impressive tally of 18 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Notably, Kudus made a high-profile move to West Ham in the English Premier League at the beginning of the current season, making him the second most expensive signing in the club's history.

He has made an immediate impact in England, finding the back of the net three times in 11 matches across various competitions.

The list of nominees for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year award is as follows: