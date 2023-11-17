Ghana set eyes on Comoros after Madagascar triumph

Following their 1-0 triumph over Madagascar, Ghana are now focused on the upcoming match against Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

In the Friday game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Inaki Williams secured a late victory for the Black Stars with a crucial header in the 95th minute, marking his first goal for Ghana.

While the win brought joy, concerns emerged as Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey had to be substituted due to a suspected hamstring injury. Amartey, returning to the squad after missing October's games, will be closely monitored, and fans are optimistic about a swift recovery.

Black Stars' attention is squarely on the next challenge against Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday. The team aims to build on the momentum from the Madagascar triumph and continue their positive start in the World Cup qualification campaign.

Tuesday's match is scheduled at Stade de Moroni, and Ghana are eager to avenge the painful defeat suffered at the hands of Comoros during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, where they were eliminated at the group stage following the 3-2 loss.