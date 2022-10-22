Ghana set to lose Jeremie Frimpong and Brian Brobbey after making Holland preliminary World Cup squad

Dutch-born Ghanaians Jeremie Frimpong and Brian Brobbey have been included in Holland 39-man preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The addition of the duo could end Ghana's pursuit of Frimpong and Brobbey with less than a month to the global showpiece.

Frimpong has been in incredible form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, scoring four times and providing two assists as a defender while Brobbey has been explosive for Ajax in the ongoing campaign.

Holland manager Luis Van Gaal will name his final squad for the tournament before November 15, and should he include the youngsters, that will be the end for possible Ghana switch.

Below is the Holland squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmengen), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Mitchel Bakker (Bayer Leverkusen), Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Devyne Rensch (Ajax Amsterdam), Pascal Struijk (Leeds United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Micky van de Ven (VfL Wolfsburg), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfieders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax Amsterdam), Jordy Clasie (AZ Alkmaar), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax Amsterdam), Guus Til (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Brian Brobbey (both Ajax Amsterdam), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).