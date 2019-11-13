Ghana set to miss out on whiz-kid Jeremie Frimpong after Netherlands call-up

Ghana are set miss out on youngster Jeremie Frimpong as the Celtic FC sensation has been called to the Netherlands U20 team ahead of their game against Czech Republic.

The 18-year-old has earned himself a lot praise from the Hoops with his vivacious performances this season.

Frimpong joined Celtic on the summer transfer deadline day from English side Manchester City where he spent his entire youth career.

The right back already has three caps for the Dutch at the U19 level.

He is joining a Netherlands U20 side for the very first time.

Even though Frimpong is representing Netherlands at the youth level, he can play for Ghana at the senior level.

Frimpong was born in Amsterdam but has a Ghanaian descent.