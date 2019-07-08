Ghana set to sack coach Kwesi Appiah after disgraceful AFCON exit

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is facing the sack after failing to end the country's trophy drought at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The mild-mannered trainer had said he would tender in his resignation if he failed to win the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Appiah claimed he had surprised his best ever preparations and remained upbeat.

But Monday night's round of 16 elimination at the hands of Tunisia could turn out to be his graveyard.

In January this year, President of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah dropped hint that Appiah's head would be on the chopping board if the Black Stars miss out on the ultimate.

"Per the contract, if Kwesi Appiah doesn't win the AFCON 2019 he is gone. This is stated in his contract," Amoah was quoted as saying.

Appiah was appointed for the second time in 2017 and had his initial contract expire in March this year.

But he was handed a six-month contract extension to lead the team for the Nations Cup.