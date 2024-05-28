Ghana settle for fourth place in WAFU U17 Championship after defeat to Nigeria

Ghana settled for fourth place in the 2024 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship after a defeat to rivals Nigeria in the third-place playoff on Tuesday.

The Black Starlets suffered a disappointing 2-3 loss at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Following the resignation of head coach Laryea Kingston after their semi-final defeat to Burkina Faso, assistant manager Nana Agyemang took charge of the game against Nigeria.

The first half was action-packed, with both teams going into the break level at 2-2.

The Golden Eaglets took the lead in the ninth minute when Imrana Muhammed capitalised on a rebound after Ghana’s goalkeeper failed to handle a cross.

However, the Black Starlets responded strongly, with Herve Garfa restoring parity shortly after.

Garfa then put Ghana ahead in the 28th minute with a superb flick from a right-hand cross.

Despite Ghana's efforts, they couldn't hold onto their lead, conceding an equaliser just before halftime when Abdulmuiz Adeleke powered in a header.

Nigeria secured the win deep into added time when Adeleke scored his second goal of the match, sealing victory for the Eaglets.

Both Ghana and Nigeria may still qualify for the U17 AFCON due to an expansion of the tournament, although the number of extra slots CAF will allocate to the West African region remains uncertain.