Ghana shift focus to Central African Republic after Mali heroics

Black Stars are now focused on their upcoming clash against Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers following the morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako.

The win against Mali, Ghana's first in 2024, ended a seven-game winless streak and revitalised their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana fell behind just before halftime, but a determined second-half performance and strategic substitutions by coach Otto Addo saw them turn the game around.

Ernest Nuamah headed in the equaliser, and substitute Jordan Ayew scored the winner with a deflected effort inside the box following great work down the left by another substitute, Fatawu Issahaku.

"I think we had a very good fighting spirit, but the game was 50-50. It was even, and in the end, our substitutes made the difference," coach Otto Addo remarked after the match.

The victory propelled Ghana to second place in their six-team group, bolstering their chances of securing a spot in the World Cup.

With their spirits high, the Black Stars are now focused on their upcoming match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The team is expected to train later on Friday as preparations for the must-win game begin in earnest.

Coach Addo emphasised the importance of adaptability in their approach: "In this game, I chose this system. In another game, I might choose a different system. The game against the Central African Republic will now be even more difficult because we will be expected to win. Mali and the Central African Republic play differently, so I might choose a different system."

Ghana's impressive comeback against Mali has given the team renewed confidence. They will aim to carry this momentum into their next match, hoping to top the group by the end of this month's qualifiers and strengthen their position in the race for World Cup qualification.