Ghana should be prepared to spend after qualifying for the World Cup- Ex-Black Stars mgt. member

Former Black Stars management committee member Yaw Boateng Gyan says the country should be ready to spend in Ghana’s participation at the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars qualified ahead of Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs in March to qualify for the Mundial.

Ghana will be making its four appearance at the tournament in November.

The four-time Africa champions have started preparations with two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua played last month.

Ghana lost to Brazil by 3-0 in France and defeated Nicaragua 1-0 in the second friendly game.

According to Yaw Boateng Gyan, the team needs adequate preparations in order to perform well at the World Cup.

The Ghanaian Politician reacted to recent report that the Ministry of Finance payed $800,000 to the Ghana FA for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua friendlies.

In his response to the above report he said, “We should be ready to spend if we have qualified for the World Cup. If we didn’t want to spend then there was no need to have beaten Nigeria to qualify'''.

"The media is supposed to educate the public on how well the team can prepare adequately for the World Cup", he added.

Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 World Cup and will come up against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.