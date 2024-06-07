Ghana showcase 'big boy' stature in 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign after Mali win

The Black Stars proved to be a heavyweight on the continent after travelling to Bamako to silence Mali in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Having struggled in recent times, Ghana returned to winning ways and revived their World Cup qualifying campaign with a comeback victory against the highly-ranked team in the group.

Mali took a first-half lead through Kamory Doumbia after his earlier effort hit Alexander Djiku before bouncing off him for the opener on the stroke of half-time.

Ernest Nuamah headed home the equaliser moments after the break, rising high to connect to an Abdul Samed Salis cross. Secind-half substitutes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Jordan Ayew combined to give Ghana a late win.

The victory sees Ghana climb to second place on the table, and are level on points with Group I leaders Comoros, who will face Madagascar on Friday.

Ghana made an important statement in the group as they remain the only team to have tasted World Cup football from the lot. The four-time African champions are chasing a fifth appearance at the tournament.