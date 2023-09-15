Ghana skipper Andre Ayew nears move to Turkish club Fatih Karagumruk amidst interest from other clubs

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew is close to sealing a transfer move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük SK, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal

The 33-year-old has already arrived in Istanbul to continue with his discussions with Fatih, but nothing is finalised yet as one Turkish club is also interested in signing him.

Ayew has been unattached since leaving Premier League side Nottingham Forest at the end of the 2022-23 season, where he managed 13 appearances under Steve Cooper.

The experienced winger has recently been linked with a return to the Premiership with newly-promoted Sheffield United monitoring his situation.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, who is presently coach of DC United, was also keen on landing the Ghana international.

Ayew previously played in Turkey for giants Fenerbahce, making 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring five times, and delivering two assists in the process.

The Ghana captain moved to Forest in February this year after cutting ties with Qatari club Al Sadd by mutual termination of contract.

The former Marseille man has had spells at Swansea City, West Ham United, FC Lorient, and Arles-Avignon.