Ghana skips first round of 2022 WC qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana skipped the preliminaries of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed only the preliminary round draw in Cairo on Monday.

Due to Ghana's position on the FIFA rankings, the Black Stars were exempted from the initial round of qualifiers.

Ghana currently is ranked 50th in the latest Ranking released by FIFA

The Black Stars will be paired with an opposition in the next draw which is yet to be decided when the 14 winners join the continent's top-ranked 26 sides.

Those 40 teams will then be split into 10 groups of four for the second qualifying round.

The 10 winners of those groups will then be drawn against each other in home-and-away fixtures, with the five victors advancing to Qatar.

World Cup Preliminary round draw

Ethiopia v Lesotho

Somalia v Zimbabwe

Eritrea v Namibia

Burundi v Tanzania

Djibouti v eSwatini

Botswana v Malawi

Gambia v Angola

Liberia v Sierra Leone

Mauritius v Mozambique

São Tomé & Principe v Guinea Bissau

South Sudan v Equatorial Guinea

Comoros Islands v Togo

Chad v Sudan

Seychelles v Rwanda