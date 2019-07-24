GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana spends $419,000 on food at failed AFCON 2019

Published on: 24 July 2019

Ghana spent a total of $419,000 on feeding at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. 

This was disclosed by the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah in Parliament today when he disclosed the 2019 AFCON expenditure.

According to the Sport Minister the country spent $4.5 million despite exiting the tournament at the Round of 16 stage.

In the said amount spent at the tournament $419,000 was spent of food according to the expenditure list sighted by  Ghanasoccernet.com.

As to whether the players, technical team or management ate food to the amount of $419,000 within four weeks is yet to be made known.

