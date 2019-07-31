Ghana spent more than $4.6m at 2019 AFCON- Randy Abbey

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey says there are omissions in Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah’s budget presentation which suggests that Ghana spent more than the $4.6m that the minister presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

According to Randy Abbey, he has it on authority that each Black Stars player was paid an appearance fee of $20,000 and a further $30,000 as qualification bonus for progressing beyond the Group phase of the 2019 AFCON.

Speaking on JOY FM’s Newsfile on Saturday, Randy also revealed that each Black Stars player earned over GH 30,000 for the two friendly games the team played in Dubai against South Africa and Namibia.

He said the abovementioned revelations and monies, all of which are not captured in the budget presented by the minister, goes to confirm that Ghana spent more than the $4.6m

Mr Abbey proceeded to describe Hon. Isaac Asiamah, budget as one of ‘dubious validity.’ “The figures just don’t add up,” he told Joy News’ Newsfile. “The statement of expenditure only covered in three cost variables that is the playing body, technical staff and additional technical staff. “Meanwhile in his own statement, the cost factories were about nine,” he added. Randy Abbey has called out Parliament for what he describes as a failure of its oversight responsibility for the Sports Ministry.

According to the TV host, MPs have failed to ensure that the Sports Ministry properly accounts for monies they would spend on the national football team, especially before the latter embarks on tournaments.

He told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile on Saturday that, the House has allowed the convention where the Minister only comes to brief Parliament on monies spent after the team returns from competitions.

He argues that, the house must ensure that practice is stopped going forward.