Ghana Sports Medics Association to host webinar on athletes’ health and emergency response

The Ghana Sports Medics Association, in collaboration with the Ghanaian Society of Cardiology, the Ghana Football School, and other partners, will host a virtual webinar on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:00 PM via Google Meet: [https://meet.google.com/mmi-duuo-rcs](https://meet.google.com/mmi-duuo-rcs).

The event will bring together key stakeholders to discuss athletes' health and the management of medical emergencies in sports. It will be attended by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, and the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo.

Among the headline presentations will be Dr. Collins Kokuro, President of the Ghanaian Society of Cardiology and Head of the Cardiology Department at KATH, who will speak on *Athletic Heart Syndrome and Cardiac Screening*. Dr. Prince Pambo, a CAF Medical Committee Member and FIFA Medical Officer, will present on *FIFA’s Protocol in Cardiac Screening in Youth Footballers and Practical Intervention in Sudden Cardiac Attack*.

The session will feature opening remarks by Acting Chairperson Dr. Christiana Baah, speaker introductions by Dr. Maamae Fuwaa Antwi-Gyamfi, team doctor for the Black Maidens, a panel discussion, Q&A, and closing remarks from Hasaacas Ladies physiotherapist Christiana Pokua.

Backed by the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, the webinar aims to strengthen dialogue and raise standards in sports medicine across Ghana.