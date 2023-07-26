Ghana Sports Minister confirms salary arrears owed to former Black Stars coaches

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has revealed that the Ministry of Youth and Sports still owes former Black Stars head coaches Milovan Rajevac and Charles Akonnor arrears for their time with the national team.

Reports indicated that the Sports Ministry owed both coaches even months after they had lost their jobs. Mustapha Ussif confirmed that there is still an outstanding amount owed to them, despite an initial payment being made.

“We still owe Milovan [Rajevac],” the Sports Minister stated during a press briefing. "All of C.K and Milovan, once their contract was terminated, we sat with them, negotiated their exit and C.K was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation, same as Milovan."

He further explained that there are constraints of funds that have led to a delay in making the full payment, but assured that the ministry is committed to settling the arrears as soon as funds become available.

Both coaches have expressed their discontent and have threatened to take the matter to court. The Ghana Football Association has been informed of their intentions, but the Sports Ministry has appealed to them, assuring them of their commitment to fulfilling their financial obligations.

Akonnor’s tenure as head coach of the Black Stars came to an end in September 2021, after leading the team for over a year. He was replaced by Rajevac, who returned for a second stint as coach.

However, Rajevac’s second spell was short-lived, as he was also dismissed following Ghana’s disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The team suffered a shocking group stage exit, leading to his removal from the position.