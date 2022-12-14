Ghana star Andre Ayew back in Al Sadd training ahead of season return

Andre Ayew has begun training with Al Sadd ahead of the Qatar Stars League season's resumption following the World Cup break.

As he trained with his teammates after a difficult World Cup campaign, Ghana's star showed no signs of weakness, demonstrating his powerful mentality.

Andre Ayew got Ghana’s first goal in Qatar. He charged into the box and made the necessary connection to score in the 3-2 loss.

Unfortunately, his penalty miss in the final group game cost Ghana the chance to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The 32-year-old apologised and received widespread support from Ghanaians. He appears to have recovered and is now focused on finishing the year strong.

Andre Ayew is still looking for his 200th career goal after scoring 175 in a stellar career.

In November, he became Ghana's most capped player, as well as the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cup finals.

Andre Ayew will be back in action on December 23 when Al Sadd take on Qatar SC.