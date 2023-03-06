Ghana star Andre Ayew celebrates Independence Day with message of unity and resilience

Andre Ayew has posted a message on social media to commemorate Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebration, highlighting the significance of peace, harmony, and unity in the country's advancement.

Ayew, who is the national team captain and has appeared in a record 113 matches, urged his compatriots to reaffirm their commitment to these principles.

"As we mark this Independence Day, let us re-dedicate our commitment to the peace, harmony and unity in our diversity. Let us all continue the pursuit of building a happy, fulfilling and proud Ghana. Happy Independence Day,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 33-year-old's message resonated strongly with Ghanaians, who see him as a symbol of resilience and leadership. Ayew rose through the ranks of the national team, overcoming challenges and setbacks to become one of the most decorated players in the country's history.

Ayew's journey to greatness started with his performance as captain of the Ghana U-20 side that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009. His leadership and contribution were crucial to the team's success, and he was hailed as a future star of African football.

Despite facing stiff competition and injuries, Ayew remained focused on improving his game and making his mark in the senior national team. He made his debut in 2007 and has been a consistent presence ever since, playing in seven Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three World Cups.

Ayew's leadership qualities were recognised by his teammates, and he was appointed captain of the senior national team in 2019. His leadership has been crucial in helping Ghana maintain their position as one of Africa's footballing giants.