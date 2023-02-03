Ghana star Andre Ayew delighted to reunite with 'special human being' Steve Cooper 

Andre Ayew has expressed his delight at reuniting with Steve Cooper at Nottingham Forest.

The captain described the Welshman as a special human being.

The 33-year-old has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season, giving him the opportunity to work with Cooper again.

Ayew worked with Cooper at Swansea City. Under the 43-year-old's guidance, the Ghanaian made 84 appearances and notched 35 goals.

Ayew said: “It’s a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest.

“I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It’s always been difficult whenever I’ve played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.

“Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he’s a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.”

“I know what I can bring to the team, I’m ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League.”

In June 2015, he moved to the Premier League and joined Swansea, registering 12 goals and five assists in 35 appearances during his first spell at the Liberty Stadium.

The following summer, Ayew moved to West Ham United in a then club-record deal, going on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the London club.

Ayew returned to Swansea for a club-record fee in January 2018, scoring a further 35 goals in 106 appearances for the Welsh side.

In July 2021, Ayew joined Al Sadd and scored 15 goals in 21 league matches as they were crowned Qatar Stars League champions last season.

Leaving Qatar having netted 22 goals in 39 games for Al Sadd, the experienced forward returns to England and becomes The Reds’ 30th signing this season.