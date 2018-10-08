Ghana star Andre Ayew endorses forthcoming Shatta Wale's 'Reign' album

Deputy captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has endorsed the upcoming music album 'Reign' from dancehall star Shatta Wale.

The much-talked about ‘Reign’ album is set to be launched on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

The Fenerbahce ace took to his Facebook fan page and executed a sign of endorsement to Shatta Wale’s upcoming ‘Reign’ album.

Dede Ayew on his endorsement posted a picture of Shatta Wale on his page and captioned it “The Mega Album is coming on the 13th Of October. Say The REIGN!!! #Allah #Is #the #Greatest #TheReign”.

Shatta Wale’supcoming ‘Reign’ album which happens to be his second album has been tipped as the first album from the dancehall star to have received much hype and publicity before it’s launch date.

Even months before the launch of the album, several activities have been strategically designed to promote it.

One of such activities was the unveiling of the album cover and number of tracks which took place at the Accra Mall on September 14.