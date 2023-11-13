Ghana star Andre Ayew excited about Ligue 1 return with Le Havre

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has opened up about his return to France, marking his comeback to Ligue 1 with Le Havre.

This comes eight years after his departure from Olympique de Marseille, where he left an indelible mark by playing 209 matches, scoring 60 goals, and securing a French championship title along with 3 Coupes de France.

Expressing his sentiments about the return to France, Ayew, with an impressive 115 international caps, stated, "I wanted to return to France. I had opportunities. But if it wasn't OM, I wasn't going to look at many places. Here, there is the project, the coach, the ambition, Mathieu Bodmer, the staff… We had been talking for a while. I analyzed their matches and when I saw the atmosphere, I told myself that I made the right choice. I can’t wait," sharing his excitement during an interview on Canal+.

Now 33 years old, and after a six-month spell without relief at Nottingham Forest, Ayew embraces the mission of bringing experience to a Le Havre team already on track for a successful season.

Coach Elsner expressed his confidence in Ayew’s impact, stating, "He has real footballing wealth, he is a great enthusiast. He will bring us a lot, including in the way of helping young people to reach the next level. It’s a mark of the club’s ambition. We want to constantly pull up, and André really wanted to come. It's a great pride to work with this kind of player. I only see the positive in it, it’s Santa Claus who comes a little earlier."

Ayew's return to Ligue 1 is eagerly anticipated, and his experience is seen as a valuable asset for the team's aspirations.