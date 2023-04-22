Ghana star Andre Ayew extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to all Muslims

Ghanaian football star Andre Ayew has extended his heartfelt Eid al-Fitr greetings to all Muslims worldwide.

The Nottingham Forest forward shared his message of joy and hope on social media, acknowledging the significance of the holy month of Ramadan and its blessings.

In his message, Ayew said, "Alhamdulillah, we have successfully completed one month of fasting, kindness and prayers. May the Almighty Allah accept our prayers and good deeds as we rejoice with our families and friends. Eid Mubarak."

Ayew, who is known for his philanthropic activities, also used the opportunity to encourage Muslims to continue to show love, kindness and generosity beyond Ramadan, and to embrace the spirit of unity and peace that Eid al-Fitr represents.

The Black Stars captain’s message was received with joy and gratitude by his fans, especially Muslims who were celebrating the end of the holy month. Many of them thanked Ayew for his kind words and wished him and his family a blessed Eid.

Ayew's message of love and compassion is a timely reminder of the importance of unity and peace, not only for Muslims but for everyone, regardless of their faith or beliefs. As we continue to face unprecedented challenges, his words are a source of hope and inspiration for all.